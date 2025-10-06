Brazil World Cup 2026 squad: Carlo Ancelotti's full team for October's friendlies

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is still adapting to his new surroundings

The Brazil World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up, with the Selecao all qualified.

Carlo Ancelotti has now named his third Brazil selection since taking charge in the summer of 2025, with several notable absentees.

The former Real Madrid manager has taken charge of four games for Brazil, winning twice, drawing once and losing their final World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia.

The Selecao will face South Korea in Seoul before heading to Tokyo to take on Japan in a set of international friendlies.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has started every game for Brazil under Ancelotti, will miss the games after suffering an injury in the Reds' Champions League fixture against Galatasaray.

Neymar, who currently plies his trade for Santos in Brazil, misses the fixtures with a thigh injury, while Vinicius Jr returns to the squad after serving a suspension during the September break.

Tottenham's Richarlison and Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus both make the squad, as part of 11 Premier League inclusions, with Brazil's entire midfield selection coming from teams in England's top flight.

Squad

Brazil World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Bento (Al-Nassr)

GK: Ederson (Fenerbahce)

GK: Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

DF: Carlos Augusto (Inter)

DF: Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro)

DF: Caio Henrique (Monaco)

DF: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

DF: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

DF Douglas Santos (Zenit)

DF: Vanderson (Monaco)

DF: Wesley (Roma)

MF: Andre (Wolves)

MF: Casemiro (Manchester United)

MF: Joao Gomes (Wolves)

MF: Bruno Guimares (Newcastle)

MF: Joelinton (Newcastle)

MF: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

FW: Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

FW: Estevao (Chelsea)

FW: Luiz Henrique (Zenit)

FW: Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

FW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

FW: Richarlison (Tottenham)

FW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

FW: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Fixtures and results

Brazil's results and fixtures

October 14th: Japan vs Brazil, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

October 10th: South Korea vs Brazil, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

September 10: Bolivia 1-0 Brazil, El Alto Municipal Stadium, El Alto, Bolivia

September 5: Brazil 3-0 Chile, Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

June 11: Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

June 6: Ecuador 0-0 Brazil, Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador

March 26: Argentina 4-1 Brazil, Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 21: Brazil 2-1 Colombia, Arena BRB Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil

Manager

Who is Brazil's manager?

Carlo Ancelotti celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid in the final in May 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti has an extensive club football CV, with successful stints at Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, meaning he has won each of Europe's top five leagues, but the Brazil job is his first in international management.

His very recent connection with Real Madrid means several players are used to his ways, which will help as Brazil look to end a 24-year wait for the sixth World Cup win.

His hand has been somewhat forced during his early team selection, with the top scorer in Brazilian history, Neymar, not available through injury in each of his squad selections.

Star player

Who is Brazil's star player?

Vinicius Junior celebrating a goal at the 2024 Copa America (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinicius Jr came incredibly close to Brazilian immortality when he finished second in the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and while he had a slightly below-par season last time out, he's still one of the best players in the world.

Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, he will have a massive part to play, should Brazil be successful in North America next year.

However, he will need to up his output for the national team, having only found the net seven times in 41 appearances for his country.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-3-3

GK: Ederson

RB: Wesley

CB: Eder Militao

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

LB: Caio Henrique

DM: Bruno Guimares

CM: Joelinton

CM: Lucas Paqueta

RW: Rodrygo

LW: Vinicius Jr

ST: Richarlison