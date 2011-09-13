Van der Vaart annoyed over Europa omission

The Dutch international tore his hamstring in a 5-1 defeat against Manchester City in late August and Spurs said at the time that he was likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

"Spurs could at least have consulted me on this [squad omission]," the player told his personal website on Tuesday under the headline 'annoying'.

"I think it's a peculiar situation. Anyway it's up to the point of no return. I will [now] be focusing on the game against Liverpool [on Sunday]. I'm pretty convinced I will be fit by then."

Tottenham, who begin their Europa League Group A campaign with a trip to Greece to face PAOK Salonika on Thursday, could bring Van der Vaart back into the squad in December.

The London club are 15th in the Premier League with three points and one win from their opening three games.

The 28-year-old Van der Vaart joined Spurs from Real Madrid on the last day of the transfer window in August 2010 and was their top scorer in the Premier League last season with 13 goals in 28 appearances.