Van Gaal: United not selling De Gea

Manager Louis van Gaal said Manchester United are not selling David de Gea as uncertainty continues to surround the unsettled goalkeeper.

Real Madrid want to sign De Gea - out of contract at the end of the 2015-16 season - but the La Liga giants have been unable to reach an agreement with United.

United are believed to be holding out for a fee reportedly in excess of £30million for De Gea, who is yet to feature in the squad this term.

Though, Van Gaal has no intentions of parting with the Spain international before the transfer window shuts.

"When we buy it has to be a contribution to our solution and not against any price," the Dutchman told reporters.

"I think when Manchester United wants a player he shall come, apart from when the club are not selling. Then it is the same as it us for us, like we are not selling De Gea."

Van Gaal was in a bullish mood after he was quizzed about United's perceived defeat in the race to sign Pedro, who joined Premier League rivals Chelsea instead on Thursday.

The former Netherlands manager insisted he is not under pressure to invest further, having already signed Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Matteo Darmian.

"We have 28 players and I have said we have a better balanced selection, but we want to improve, we want to improve at our way and not at the way that [other] people want," added Van Gaal.

"You can see my selection and in every position we have two players, we don't have to change, but when we can improve we shall do that, but in our way."

United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.