Van Gaal: We owe the fans a big result

Louis van Gaal feels Manchester United owe the fans a big result in the second leg of their Europa League tie with Liverpool and the Dutchman is happy to progress to the quarter-finals after extra time.

United were beaten 2-0 in last week's first leg at Anfield as Liverpool dominated the game from start to finish and Van Gaal has acknowledged they need to do much better if they are to to turn the tie around.

Faced with overcoming a two-goal deficit and with a daunting FA Cup quarter-final replay at West Ham to come, United's chances of silverware in 2015-16 appear to be slim.

"We always owe the fans a big result because the fans pay to see that and we have to deliver," Van Gaal said at a news conference.

"It's a big challenge. We have to believe. It starts with the players and the fans, they have a lot of impact on the pitch. We don't fulfil the expectations and still they support this team.

"The first half of the first leg was not our half. We have to do much better than that otherwise we cannot win.

"My 150th European game in charge? It's a lot, but it's much more important that we beat Liverpool tomorrow. That is our aim.

"When we can do that with two goals difference and without conceding, then we have extra time and, with our fans, we can make it."

Van Gaal also had his say on the potential involvement of Marouane Fellaini in the wake of ongoing criticism of the Belgium international, who appeared to elbow Emre Can off the ball in the first leg at Anfield.

"I cannot say if Fellaini plays tomorrow because then I give away part of my line-up and I don't want to do that," the United boss added.

"But Fellaini has his way of playing and he can give us a lot of qualities and has contributed in a lot of games in a very good way."