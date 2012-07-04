Van Persie won't extend Arsenal deal

"I've thought long and hard about it but I've decided not to extend my contract," van Persie said on his official website.

Van Persie, 28, who has a year remaining on his current deal has been with the north London club since 2004, He has made more than 250 appearances since joining from Dutch side Feyenoord.

He scored 37 goals last season as Arsenal finished third in the league and were eliminated by AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Van Persie said he had had a great season but added his goal had been to win trophies with the team and to bring the club back to its glory days.

He said he had met with manager Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis at the end of the season to discuss the club's future but it become clear to him that "we, in many aspects, disagree on the way Arsenal FC should move forward."

Van Persie added he expected to meet Gazidis again when he returned from a two-week holiday in the United States and would provide an update "if and when there are more developments".