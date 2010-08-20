Vidic extends Manchester United contract

"This kills all the silly speculation over the past few months," manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the club's website on Friday.

"Nemanja has developed into one of the best centre-halves in Europe and we are pleased he will be here for many years to come."

Vidic, 28, who has made 188 appearances since joining from Spartak Moscow in January 2006, had been linked in the media with a move in recent months but is now tied to United until June 2014.

He said: "I am very happy to sign this contract. I came to this club when I was young and have developed enormously with the help of the manager, coaching staff and my team mates.

"During my time here we have had a lot of success and I look forward to continuing that in the coming seasons."

United won the Premier League in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

