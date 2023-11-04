Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will outscore Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid – Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Brazilian forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will outscore Jude Bellingham at the Spanish side this season – despite the England midfielder's spectacular start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has hit 13 goals in his opening 13 games for Real Madrid, including both in last weekend's dramatic late win away to Barcelona in El Clasico.

The 20-year-old has been Madrid's main man in attack since striker Karim Benzema left the club in the summer, but Ancelotti is sure the other forwards will be back among the goals in a big way soon.

"I think Rodrygo and Vinícius are going to score more goals during the season," the Italian told reporters ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano.

"They'll score more than Bellingham and Joselu. We don't have any doubts about that."

Vinicius has just three goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid this season, while Rodrygo has netted only twice in 14 games.

Even Joselu, with five goals in 13 appearances, is eight goals behind Bellingham.

Those three have some catching up to do already if they are to overtake or even reach the England midfielder, but Ancelotti's words may have been a motivating tactic for the trio of forwards.

"At the moment [Bellingham] hasn't shown any weaknesses," Ancelotti said. "He doesn't have to improve. At this level what's important is consistency.

"What makes the difference with great talents like him, with great players, is their consistency. So far he's had it."

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

