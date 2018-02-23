Vitolo apologises for sexist 'joke' after Atletico win

Vitolo has apologised for a sexist comment he intended as a joke after Atletico Madrid's Europa League second leg against Copenhagen at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A 1-0 Atleti win, secured with Kevin Gameiro's goal, sealed a 5-1 aggregate success to take Diego Simeone's men into the last 16 of the competition amid reports club icon Fernando Torres is set to depart for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

Team-mate Vitolo was asked for his take on the speculation and a reported fallout between Simeone and Torres, but he refused to comment and responded: "We're not women and won't go sowing discord in response to things that have happened.

"Each player has their relationship with the coach and tries to do the best possible. Everything is going very well in the dressing room and there is no problem."

However, the nature of Vitolo's attempt to avoid the question on Torres sparked further controversy, leading the former Sevilla man to later apologise on Twitter.

"I didn't speak appropriately in the mixed zone," he wrote. "I wanted to say that we don't live based on what others say or do.

"I was mistaken. It wasn't my intention to offend anyone. It was said as a joke and I am very sorry."

No he estado afortunado en zona mixta. He querido decir que nosotros no vivimos pendientes de lo que hacen o dicen otros .Me he equivocado, pero no ha estado en mi ánimo ofender a nadie lo decía en plan broma losiento muchoFebruary 22, 2018

Vitolo was making just his fourth start for Atleti in all competitions, having spent the early part of the season on loan at struggling Las Palmas.