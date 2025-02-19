The Wales Euro 2025 away kit is out, with Adidas have been inspired by loyalty and togetherness

Wales will appear in their first-ever Euros this summer

Adidas has released the Wales Euro 2025 away kit, and it features a rather interesting design and colourway.

The countdown is on to the UEFA Women's Euros in Switzerland. Ahead of what promises to be an incredible summer of women's football action – Adidas has unveiled a new collection of performance kits created exclusively for their roster of teams with new away kits created exclusively for Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.

While Wales have been drawn in the group of death, they will fight tooth and nail to progress - especially as this is the first-ever women's Euros they have played it. It is also the team's first-ever major tournament.

The Wales Euro 2025 away kit is an interesting choice of design

Adidas says: "Influenced by the appearance of the traditional Welsh Love Spoon – an ancient symbol of loyalty and togetherness – the Welsh away kit features intersecting wavy lines which mimic the shape of the spoon’s structure, created using lighter and darker hues of mist green."

The subtle purple accents of the Adidas detailing on the kit does look sublime, even against the green, but that base colour might have been better chosen.

Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.

The company adds: "A red “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae” motif sign-off, stands out on the neck."

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Wales 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £85.

