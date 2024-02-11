WATCH: Arsenal's Declan Rice mocked by West Ham fans on London Stadium return

Declan Rice was cheekily mocked by West Ham fans on Sunday on his return to the London Stadium in the Premier League with Arsenal.

After being released by Chelsea as a youngster, Rice joined West Ham's youth academy and went on to make 245 appearances for the east London club, winning the Europa Conference League in his final season with the Hammers.

Rice left West Ham for Arsenal in the summer in a record £105 million deal and has gone on to become a popular player with the Gunners this term.

Returning to the London Stadium for the first time since his summer switch, Rice was mocked by the West Ham fans in the first half on Sunday.

When the midfielder went across to take a corner kick, the home supporters could not resist a dig at their former hero.

"You should've signed for a big club," the fans could be heard chanting. Rice took it all in good spirits, though, as he smiled back.

West Ham fans with a cheeky chant directed at Declan Rice on his return to London Stadium. 😅

And the Arsenal midfielder had the last laugh as the Gunners hit four goals in a one-sided first half at the London Stadium.

William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard were all on target for Mikel Arteta's side as the visitors went in 4-0 up at the break.

Saka added another in the second half to make it 5-0 and Rice then got on the scoresheet himself as Arsenal went six ahead with 25 minutes still to play.

