Liverpool make move for contract rebel who is lighting up Euro 2024: report

The Arne Slot era has begun in earnest at Liverpool this week, as the Dutchman arrived on Merseyside to begin work as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

It promises to be summer of transition at Anfield as Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes look to make their own mark on a Reds squad that faded at the end of the previous season.

New faces are expected and if the latest reports are correct, then one of Euro 2024's best players could be next through the door.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

According to the Mirror, Germany forward Jamal Musiala is being targeted by Liverpool, who are hoping to take advantage of the 21-year-old's reluctance to commit to a new deal at Bayern Munich.

Musiala has scored in both of Germany's Euro 2024 games so far, but away from the action, he is said to be keen on securing a move away from Bayern, after he rejected an offer of a new £150,000-a-week contract in March.

Liverpool are set to face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City, with the report adding that Musiala, who grew up in London, wants to move back to these shores and play in the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jamal Musiala of Germany celebrates his goal against Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Chelsea academy product still has two years left to run on his current Bayern deal, so would not come cheap. Liverpool would likely have to sell to raise funds to ensure they meet their profit and sustainability commitments.

Musiala netted 12 times and served up eight assists in 38 games for Bayern this season and was a bright spot in a disappointing rare trophyless season for the German giants.

Germany qualified for the knockout stages when they beat Hungary on Wednesday, meaning any developments on the talented youngster's future may have to wait that bit longer.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool closing in on historic first signing of the Arne Slot era: report

Michael Owen exclusive: 'Liverpool need to be challenging at the top in Arne Slot’s first season – but fans will be supportive of him'

Liverpool in the frame to sign Arda Guler in huge statement of intent: report