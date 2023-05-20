WATCH: Harry Kane's rocket free-kick gives Tottenham the lead vs Brentford

Tottenham striker Harry Kane fired the north London club into an early lead following a spectacular strike from a free-kick in the Premier League game at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Kane is not known for his ability from free-kicks, but smashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner with his right foot after the ball was laid off to him by team-mate Dejan Kulusevski after eight minutes.

In their last home game of the season, Kane's strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned out to be the difference at half-time.

It was the England captain's 28th goal of the Premier League season, leaving him one short of the 29 he hit for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side in 2016-17 and the 30 he netted the following year.

Harry Kane with a rocket 🚀Simply sensational free-kick from the Spurs skipper opens the score!

The 29-year-old, whose future will be under scrutiny again in the summer following another difficult season for Tottenham, overtook club legend Jimmy Greaves to become the club's all-time top scorer earlier this season.

In the Premier League, he recently passed Wayne Rooney and is now behind only Alan Shearer in the competition's list of top scorers.

Kane now has 211 in the Premier League and still has some way to go to beat Shearer's 260.