WATCH: Jose Mourinho hilariously fails knee slide while celebrating 102nd-minute winner

Jose Mourinho celebrated a 102nd-minute winner from his Fenerbahce side by running onto the pitch and pulling off one of the worst knee slides in history.

Playing away at Trabzonspor on Sunday night, former Manchester United midfielder Fred put Fenerbahce 1-0 up in the first half to put the Turkish giants in control of the game. Their opponents hit back, though, with Simon Banza bagging twice from the penalty spot to turn the game around.

Edin Dzeko then equalised for Mourinho's side in the 75th minute, before Sofyan Amrabat completed the comeback in the 12th minute of stoppage time at the end of the full 90. The ball was pulled back to the Moroccan just inside the 18-yard box, with Amrabat managing to block a clearance from the Trabzonspor defender into the top corner.

Jose Mourinho fails miserably with knee slide

🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe Teknik Direktörü Jose Mourinho'nun galibiyet golünün ardından yaşadığı sevinç! | #TSvFB #beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/pkv2KBwMkXNovember 3, 2024

Mourinho sprinted on the pitch with the rest of his coaching staff and players, lining up a knee slide reminiscent of the one he did at the Bernabeu while manager of Real Madrid when beating Manchester City in 2011.

This knee slide went a little less cleanly, though, with the pitch clearly a bit drier than the one in Spain over a decade ago. Instead of going forwards on his knees, the 61-year-old instead went tumbling as he got caught in the turf. A pile-on from his squad ensued, with players and coaches all crowding round the Portuguese boss to celebrate the victory.

Mourinho seemed displeased after the game, however, criticising the refereeing performance of Oguzhan Cakir and VAR official Atilla Karaoglan. No longer jubilant, he hit out at the lack of interest in the Super Lig and quality from the officials.

A pile-on ensued after Mourinho's failed knee slide (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I blame the Fenerbahce people that brought me here," Mourinho said. "They told me only half of the truth. "They didn't tell me the whole truth because if they told me the whole truth, I wouldn't come.

"But, with half of the truth and my boys, we fight opponents and the system."

Mourinho added: "He [Karaoglan] was alert to give the two penalty decisions which the referee didn't give and then he was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and he didn't give it.

"The man of the match was Atilla Karaoglan. We didn't see him but he was the referee. The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan.

"Nobody abroad wants to watch Turkish league".