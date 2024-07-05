WATCH: Kylian Mbappe receives another blow to the face during Portugal vs France at Euro 2024 sparking concern

By
published

The masked France forward had to take a breather, perhaps literally, after again getting walloped in the face against Portugal

Kylian Mbappé of France lies injured on the grass during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 5, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.
Kylian Mbappé of France lies injured on the grass during the Euro 2024 quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe gave France another scare during their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Portugal after he hit the turf clutching his face again and needed attention from medics.

The forward suffered a broken nose during France's opening game against Austria and has had to wear a protective face mask to help avoid any further injury.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.