WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
Melbourne City were heading towards the A-League Grand Final until Riley McGree took matters into his own hands.
Riley McGree scored a goal that was immediately labelled a contender for the FIFA Puskas Award on Friday as Newcastle Jets battled past Melbourne City to reach the A-League Grand Final.
The Jets were trailing to Bruno Fornaroli's 13th-minute opener at the McDonald Jones Stadium and struggling to find a way through as the match approached the hour mark.
But then McGree took centre stage with a goal that has already gone viral on social media. The teenager flicked the ball into the feet of Ronald Vargas before connecting with his chipped return with a stunning scorpion kick that flew over stranded City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.
Riley McGree!!!April 27, 2018
Jason Hoffman scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining, capitalising on Osama Malik's poor first touch to fire home a first-time finish with his left foot.
Newcastle will face either Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory – who meet on Saturday – in the Grand Final, but all the post-match talk was about McGree's incredible effort.
