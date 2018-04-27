WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar

Riley McGree scored a goal that was immediately labelled a contender for the FIFA Puskas Award on Friday as Newcastle Jets battled past Melbourne City to reach the A-League Grand Final.

The Jets were trailing to Bruno Fornaroli's 13th-minute opener at the McDonald Jones Stadium and struggling to find a way through as the match approached the hour mark.

But then McGree took centre stage with a goal that has already gone viral on social media. The teenager flicked the ball into the feet of Ronald Vargas before connecting with his chipped return with a stunning scorpion kick that flew over stranded City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

Jason Hoffman scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining, capitalising on Osama Malik's poor first touch to fire home a first-time finish with his left foot.

Newcastle will face either Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory – who meet on Saturday – in the Grand Final, but all the post-match talk was about McGree's incredible effort.