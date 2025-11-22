Newcastle vs Man City live streams, TV info, and how to watch blockbuster Premier League clash

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City live from anywhere around the world, as the Magpies look to upset the Sky Blues' recent form with a huge display in the Premier League at St James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Man City key information • Date: Saturday 22 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Newcastle will be hoping for a response as they host Manchester City in the late kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Magpies were beaten at Brentford just before the international break and are down in 14th place in the table heading into this encounter.

Pep Guardiola's side are flying, having won four games on the spin as of late, posting victories over Swansea, Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Newcastle vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle United vs Man City in the UK

Newcastle United vs Man City will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday evening.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT.

Watch Newcastle United vs Man City in the US

Newcastle United vs Man City is on NBC in the United States, as the featured game on the broadcasting giant's flagship channel.

You can live stream the game on NBC's Peacock platform.

Watch Newcastle United vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch Newcastle United vs Man City from anywhere

Newcastle United vs Man City: Premier League preview

Newcastle United's up-and-down form continued in the Premier League prior to the international break, with Eddie Howe's side brushed aside by Brentford.

Despite taking the lead through Harvey Barnes, the Magpies saw Dan Burn sent off with just under 15 minutes left to go, with the Bees taking full advantage to win 3-1 thanks to a late brace from Igor Thiago.

What will please fans is the continuing form of forward Nick Woltemade, who netted for Germany against Slovakia, as they booked their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Malick Thiaw has also been action for Julian Nagelsmann's men across the last two weeks and will be hoping to retain his place in the team as City arrive in town.

Injuries have continued to mount up, however, with Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon both having pulled out of the recent England squad, and it remains to be seen if the pair are back for the weekend.

Manchester City are in fine form and can thank Erling Haaland, given his incredible exploits in front of goal so far this term.

The former Dortmund man has 19 goals in just 15 games so far and now also has 55 in 48 games for his country, following Norway's qualification for the World Cup, after a perfect Group I campaign that saw them win eight from eight.

City look back to their best and will hope Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri can finally kick on after returning from injury.

Mateo Kovacic and Rodri are the only two players currently out of action for City, with Nico O'Reilly proving hard to budge.

Newcastle United vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-4 Man City

The Magpies have been hit and miss and we expect City to take full advantage on Saturday evening.