Watch: Neymar refuses to answer question about PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe
Neymar did not want to discuss his relationship with PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after Brazil's 3-0 win over Ghana on Friday
Neymar walked out of an interview following Brazil's 3-0 win over Ghana after he was asked a question about Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
The former Barcelona forward provided two assists for Tottenham attacker Richarlison in a comfortable victory for Tite's team in Le Havre on Friday.
After the game, in which Neymar played the full 90 minutes, the 30-year-old was asked about his relationship with Mbappe in a pitch-side interview.
"With Kylian?" he replied, before abruptly ending the interview and walking away.
In other news..When Neymar was asked about Mbappe
Neymar and Mbappe argued over a penalty kick against Montpellier earlier this season, with the Brazilian later liking a series of tweets from other users which were critical of the French forward.
Their relationship is said to be strained, even if PSG's results this season have been positive so far under new coach Christophe Galtier.
The Brazilian has impressed this term as well, with eight goals in eight Ligue 1 games and 11 strikes in his 11 PSG appearances overall.
Brazil's World Cup preparations continue with a friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
