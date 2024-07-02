England's next Euro 2024 opponents as quarter-final fixtures decided

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's equalising goal against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash

The round of 16 is in the books at Euro 2024, leaving just eight teams left to battle it out for the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

With the quarter-final line-up now set, the road to Berlin is becoming clearer, with a host of European heavyweights set to duke it out.

England needed Jude Bellingham's sublime injury-time equaliser and a Harry Kane extra-time winner to get pas Slovakia and have been rewarded with a quarter-final against a Switzerland side that vanquished holders Italy at the weekend.

Why England Might Have (Finally) Come Good Against Slovakia

Gareth Southgate's men will be heading to Dusseldorf for the Saturday teatime clash, by which time the semi-final on the other side of the draw will already be determined.

The quarter-finals begin on Friday with a mouthwatering clash between in-from Spain and hosts Germany in Stuttgart. Spain ended tournament debutants Georgia's fairytale run to the knockout phase with a 4-1 win in their last 16 clash, while Germany dispatched Denmark 2-0.

Friday's second quarter-final is another fascinating contest as Portugal, fresh from a penalty shootout win over a stubborn Slovenia side take on pre-tournament favourites France, who have struggled to hit the heights at Euro 2024, with their 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday doing little to silence their critics.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After England take on Switzerland, the last quarter-final takes us to Berlin, where the Netherlands, who are looking to build on the momentum of their 3-0 win over Romania, take on a Turkey side that battled past everyone's favourite dark horse Austria.

The two semi-finals take place on Wednesday and Thursday of next week before the eyes of the football world are drawn to the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the final on Sunday, July 14.

Euro 2024 quarter-final fixtures in full

Spain vs Germany, Friday, July 5, Stuttgart, 5pm

Portugal vs France, Friday, July 5, Hamburg, 8pm

England vs Switzerland, Saturday, July 6, Dusseldorf, 5pm

Netherlands vs Turkey, Saturday, July 6, Berlin, 8pm

(All times BST).

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

WATCH: Cody Gakpo turns on the style with brilliant assist for Netherlands

Cristiano Ronaldo brutally trolled by BBC after penalty miss in Portugal's win over Slovenia

Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman are aiming to make history in Germany