England's next Euro 2024 opponents as quarter-final fixtures decided

By
published

And then there were eight teams left in the hunt for Euro 2024...

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's equalising goal against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's equalising goal against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The round of 16 is in the books at Euro 2024, leaving just eight teams left to battle it out for the Henri Delaunay Trophy. 

With the quarter-final line-up now set, the road to Berlin is becoming clearer, with a host of European heavyweights set to duke it out. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.