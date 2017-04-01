Wenger: I'm not bigger than Arsenal

Under-fire manager Arsene Wenger said players came to play for Arsenal, not for him as he played down his role in transfers.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the Premier League season and his future is far from certain amid six defeats from their last nine matches in all competitions and criticism from fans at the Emirates Stadium.

The 67-year-old's future could determine Arsenal's transfer plans - with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez rumoured to be leaving - however the Frenchman insisted he is not bigger than the club.

"We are at the moment not in a transfer mode," he said.

"We analyse what we have to strengthen but we are not in contract negotiations at the moment with players… but we are always honest and when you speak with people you are always honest.

"Arsenal is a world brand today, respected all over the world, and the Arsenal name is bigger than my name and come to Arsenal is more important than… you don't come to Arsene Wenger, you come to Arsenal."

Wenger did hint at staying in London beyond the 2016-17 campaign when asked if he is planning for next season.

"Yes of course. But that again, I told you, do I stay two months or ten years, I plan for… I do my job exactly the same," Wenger added.