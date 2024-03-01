West Ham: Jarrod Bowen will captain the Hammers, says cult hero Carlton Cole

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has tipped Jarrod Bowen as a future Hammers captain.

Bowen, who netted a hat-trick against Brentford on Monday night, is enjoying his most productive Hammers season in front of goal with 17 strikes in all competitions. Since signing from Hull City in 2020 for a fee of £22 million, he has netted 57 times in 190 appearances and won five England caps.

After watching the 27-year-old’s game kick on in east London, ex-Hammers favourite Cole believes he could be watching a future Irons captain.

Carlton Cole during his West Ham days (Image credit: Getty)

“Jarrod Bowen, I think he could be a future West Ham captain,” Cole told FourFourTwo at the London Football Awards, as he assessed several Hammers stars.

“Kudus and Bowen are unreal. I’m hoping Kalvin Phillips can come good because when he gets fit, he could be good, obviously. Dino Mavropanos has been unbelievable too, that’s been a sensational signing.

“So there are people to lead – but I’ve got to say, Lucas Paqueta is the standout.”

Carlton Cole is a big fan of Paqueta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes will be hoping that Bowen’s treble against the Bees last time out will revitalise his side’s season, with the club returning to winning ways for the first time since their 2-0 win over Arsenal in December.

The Hammers currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and travel to Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

