What colour kit will England wear against Denmark at Euro 2024?

England are undergoing final preparations for their second Euro 2024 group stage game, where they will face Denmark in Frankfurt.

The Three Lions got their tournament off to a winning start on Sunday evening, when Jude Bellingham's first-half header was enough to see off Serbia, shortly after the Danes had been held by Slovenia.

That means Gareth Southgate's men will book a last-16 spot with a win on Thursday afternoon and can even win the group if Slovenia fail to beat Serbia in the 2pm kick-off.

So what colour will England be wearing against Denmark? FourFourTwo take a look at the details below.

What colour kit will England wear against Denmark?

England's Jude Bellingham in the home kit (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images)

England are the designated home team for their second game at Euro 2024, so will be in their traditional white shirts. This will be accompanied by blue shorts and white socks.

As there is no clash with the two teams' home shirts, Denmark will also be wearing their home kit, featuring their red shirts, white shorts and red socks.

This will be the 23rd time the Three Lions have met the Danes, with England having won 13, drawn five and lost four times against today's opponents.

The pair have met four times in major tournaments, including in the semi-final of Euro 2020, where England won after extra time.

Southgate is expected to name the same starting XI that beat Serbia, meaning that Kieran Trippier is set to earn his 50th cap for England.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

