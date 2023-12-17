What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said about Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is cautious about his side's title chances – despite them sitting top of the table – and says the situation at Manchester United is "not important" to the Reds ahead of Sunday's clash at Anfield.

The Reds were one point clear of second-placed Arsenal before Sunday's fixtures kicked-off, when they play host to Manchester United for the first time since their 7-0 victory in March.

That thrashing saw Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Mo Salah bag a brace each – and Roberto Firmino net late on to add insult to injury.

But performances like that, and his side’s current standing, have done little to inflate Klopp’s hopes for silverware.

"I knew from the beginning we had a very good football team," the manager said. "We all knew how good the boys here can be.

"But all the teams fighting for the top four are outstanding. We had a good pre-season in which we didn't train once 10 v 11, in which we had to play a lot during the first five games.

"We got through it and it helps the process of bringing the group closer together. I like the steps we are making. We have to see if they are big enough [to win the title]. But I can see the development, which is what I need to understand where it could end up."

Just four points separate fifth from first after 17 games, with the Christmas run likely to stagger the teams before the second half of the season.

Klopp has often criticised the density of the English calendar, and again expressed his concerns about navigating the schedule with a full squad.

"It feels exactly like [a crucial point in the season],” he said. "It's Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday. It's so tough, it's brutal and we have to get through this.

"We've had our injuries and we will see who is available for all the games, but we need them all to somehow get through it.

"They are all big games. United and Arsenal are big games. West Ham is a [League Cup] quarter-final... it’s a big game.

"Boxing Day [against Burnley] is always a big game. It would be harder if more were away from home but it’s still a big task."

Looking ahead to the United game, Klopp said the Red Devils' recent form is "just not important". They have won just one of their last five in all competitions.

"I never like when the headlines about United are not great before we play because it’s like: 'OK, then it is the game where they can put everything right.'

"The more bad things people say about them, the stronger they will show up. That is always the case. I don't like that.

"I don’t follow United closely enough to know exactly what the problem is there, but I saw Erik ten Hag was Manager of the Month last month and saw they were the team in form in the last month, so how can it be all wrong? I just don't understand it.

"The situation with Man United – and don't get me wrong – it's just not important for us. We just prepare for our team."

