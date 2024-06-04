When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?

By
published

The last season's just ended but when are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?

When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?
When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released? (Image credit: PA)

So when are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released 

Another gripping season of Premier League action was drawn to a close in recent weeks with Manchester City pipping Arsenal to the title - their sixth in seven years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.