When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?

Another gripping season of Premier League action was drawn to a close in recent weeks with Manchester City pipping Arsenal to the title - their sixth in seven years.

With the European Championships around the corner, the upcoming league campaign is likely little more than an afterthought in the minds of most football fans.

However, the fixture list for the 2024/25 season looks set to be confirmed sooner rather than later.

All 380 Premier League fixtures are set to be released at 9am BST on June 18, as confirmed by the Premier League themselves.

The season opener is scheduled for August 17.

The Premier League returns following the conclusion of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty)

The Premier League have also confirmed that the winter break will be removed for the upcoming season in order to allow a longer summer break to recover from the European Championships and Copa America.

Perhaps the biggest talking point ahead of the new season is the return of Ipswich Town following back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's looks set to remain at Portman Road this season. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Tractor Boys will play in England's top division for the first time since their relegation back in 2002 under manager George Burley.

Having reportedly tied current boss Kieran McKenna down to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, Ipswich will be aiming to continue their impressive rise with an attractive style of football in their pursuit of survival.

