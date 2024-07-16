When is England's next game?

The curtain has fallen on the Gareth Southgate era for England after the 53-year-old tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning.

The news came less than 48 hours after England came up short against Spain in the Euro 2024 final and means that for the first time in eight years, The FA are looking for a new Three Lions manager.

The likes of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe and current England U21s coach Lee Carsley are the current favourites with the bookies to take over, but how long do the FA have to choose their man before England play again? FourFourTwo takes a look at the timeline.

When is England's next match?

England head to the Aviva Stadium in Septmeber (Image credit: PA)

By resigning so soon after England's Euro 2024 defeat, Southgate has given the FA plenty of time to select his successor. England's next match is a Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, September 7, which is 53 days away.

That is followed by the visit of Finland to Wembley, four days later on Wednesday, September 10.

How does England's 2024/25 schedule look?

Gareth Southgate's time as England boss is over (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Nations League double-header takes place in the October international break, with England hosting Greece on October 10, before travelling to Finland on October 13.

The Three Lions' final fixtures of 2024 see England head to Greece on November 14, before hosting the Republic of Ireland on November 17.

That will conclude the League phase of the Nations League, with the quarter-finals and playoffs taking place in March 2025, before the semi-finals and final at the end of the 2024/25 season.

