When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw due to take place? the format, how to watch and more

The Carabao Cup third round is almost over and the competition has already thrown up plenty of drama.

This week's ties saw Chelsea steamroll over League Two side Barrow 5-0, while Manchester City secured a narrow 2-1 win over second-tier Watford. Leicester City were pushed all the way by League Two Walsall before triumphing on penalties, while Aston Villa won at Wycombe Wanderers.

Last week saw Premier League side Fulham beaten by Preston, while Manchester United eased to a 7-0 win over Barnsley. Three ties of the round remain, with two being played tonight including a match would could see Arsenal play a 16-year-old in goal, before Newcastle and Wimbledon's rescheduled clash takes place next week, so when will the draw be taking place?

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw and how can you watch it?

The draw for the fourth-round will take place on Wednesday, September 25 and will take place following Liverpool's tie against West Ham. That match kicks off at Anfield at 8pm and if the scores are level at 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties, so the draw should take place at around 10pm.

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports following the Liverpool vs West Ham tie and viewers will be able to watch it on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HR.

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Subscribers can also stream the draw via the Sky Go app and it will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports Football X account. Mark Chapman will be hosting the draw.

The ball numbers for the draw will be confirmed on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, but before then we know the majority of the teams who will be in the hat.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The teams who have already booked their place in the draw are: Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, Southampton, Preston North End, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa.

The three remaining ties to be played are: Wimbledon vs Newcastle, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers and Liverpool vs West Ham.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

The Carabao Cup fourth-round is scheduled to be played on the week commencing October 28.

Unlike the third round, all eight matches are scheduled to be played on the same week. This comes after the latest ties have been staggered over two weeks due to Champions League and Europa League ties being played across the past two weeks following this season's changes to UEFA's club competitions.