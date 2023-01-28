When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
As soon as your team is through to the next round of the FA Cup (or even if there's still a replay to come), what's the first thing you do? Check when the draw is, of course.
The 151st edition of the world's oldest cup competition is currently midway through the fourth round, which will see 32 sides whittled down to 16 for the fifth round.
There's a bit of a gap between the fourth round and fifth round – which will take place during the week of February 27 – but
Here, FourFourTwo guides you through everything you need to know.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023?
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will be made on Monday, January 30, ahead of the final fourth round tie between Derby County and West Ham.
How to watch the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023
The FA Cup fifth round draw will be conducted live on The One Show on BBC One. The programme begins at 7pm is hosted by the likes of long-time presenter Alex Jones, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
The draw will also available to stream live via BBC iPlayer, as well as the official FA Cup Twitter feed and Facebook page.
Which teams are in the hat?
So far, five teams have booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with five fourth round ties going to replays. Six-time winners Manchester City (opens in new tab) are the highest-ranked side left in the competition after they beat Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Friday; National League Wrexham – who face Sheffield United on Sunday – are the lowest-ranked side in the hat.
The ball numbers for the fifth round draw are as follows:
1. Preston North End or Tottenham
2. Southampton
3. Wrexham or Sheffield United
4. Ipswich Town or Burnley
5. Manchester United or Reading
6. Luton Town or Grimsby Town
7. Derby County or West Ham
8. Stoke City or Stevenage
9. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
10. Leicester
11. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
12. Manchester City
13. Bristol City
14. Brighton or Liverpool
15. Fulham or Sunderland
16. Leeds
