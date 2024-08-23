Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Brighton vs Manchester United?

Brighton and Manchester United both got off to winning starts in their respective Premier League campaigns, and they meet on Saturday in what promises to be an intriguing clash at the Amex Stadium.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler further proved his precociousness in his first game at the helm. The 31-year-old, who previously excelled with German club St. Pauli, guided his side to a dominant 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, with goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra.

United, meanwhile, were less convincing at home against Fulham, needing a late debut goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee to secure three points. A trip to Brighton will be a test of United’s progression under Ten Hag after last season’s struggles.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Who is the referee for Brighton vs Manchester United?

Craig Pawson will be the man in charge at the Amex Stadium. The experienced official had an eventful opening weekend, controversially sending off Newcastle’s Fabian Schar for moving his head towards Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz, who reacted theatrically.

Pawson, who dished out six bookings as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0, will be assisted by Marc Perry and Nick Hopton.

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Brighton vs Manchester United?

Chris Kavanagh, now in his seventh year as a Premier League official, will be the VAR. He will be assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bobby Madley, back in the Premier League since 2022, will be the fourth official.

More Premier League stories

Jurgen Klopp confirms emotional return to the Dortmund dugout following Liverpool exit

The biggest implosions from Premier League clubs and how Todd Boehly's Chelsea compare

From Manchester United to Real Madrid? How Kobbie Mainoo could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps