'Who is that guy?': Cristiano Ronaldo aims brutal response at former team-mate, after bizarre comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to bizarre claims made about him from a former team-mate at Real Madrid.

In his nine years at Real Madrid Ronaldo won everything he possibly could have, scoring hundreds of goals in the process. But while the latter years saw him link up with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, he initially played with Kaka, Raul and Rafael van der Vaart.

Dutch midfielder Van der Vaart only played one season with Ronaldo in Madrid, but highlighted the Portuguese forward's selfishness - as well as making a bizarre claim about his manhood.

"I always tell this joke: Ronaldo is the only player whose penis I've never seen," Van der Vaart told Talksport's TheLineUp podcast. "He was always the first one to train and the last one to leave."

He continued, adding that Ronaldo's hunger for goals often came at the detriment of the mood around the team.

"He was incredibly selfish," Van der Vaart said. "If we won 6-0 and he didn’t score, he wasn’t happy, but when we lost, he was happy if he scored two. Did he play just for himself? No, it was just his need to score. Ruud van Nistelrooy was the same."

Clearly annoyed with the comments from his former Real Madrid team-mate, Ronaldo reposted some of the remarks on Instagram accompanied with a four-word response: "Who is that guy?".

While Ronaldo has played with his fair share of superstars, it's extremely unlikely that he'll have forgotten about Van der Vaart, with the pair having spent the entirety of the 2009/10 season together under Manuel Pellegrini, before the Dutchman departed for Tottenham.

Indeed, Ronaldo scored 33 goals in 35 games for Los Blancos in all competitions, while the team-mate he fails to acknowledge managed seven goals and seven assists in 31 matches.