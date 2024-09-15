Why Arsenal are wearing black for the North London Derby?

Arsenal won't be able to wear their home kit for Sunday's derby at Tottenham.

One of the Premier League's biggest fixtures sees the red half of North London face off against the white half, with both sides normally wearing their traditional colours, regardless of which team is playing at home.

But that won't the case this time around with Mikel Arteta's side having to wear their black away strip for the trip to Seven Sisters. It will mean a different look to one of the league's most iconic fixtures.

VIDEO: How Lee Carsley Has ALREADY Fixed England

Why do Arsenal have to wear black against Tottenham?

The Gunners have been told they have to wear black after a ruling from the the Premier League’s refereeing body (PGMOL). They have determined that Arsenal's home shirt is “too white” and clashes with Spurs’ home kit.

The visitors had reportedly offered to switch to red shorts for this game, as has often been the case in the past, but that idea was rejected.

Arsenal have already won once wearing their all-black change strip - in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas)

It means Arsenal will instead don the all-black kit they wore in the 2-0 win at Aston Villa on the second weekend of the season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Due to the ruling from the PGMOL, Tottenham will be forced to wear their alternative colours for the reverse fixture in January 2025.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal in pole position to land huge free transfer: report

Arsenal to move for European superstar, in wake of Martin Odegaard injury: report

Ben White's England stance revealed, following latest omission

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard injury update issued ahead of North London derby