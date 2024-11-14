'Why would a top player join Manchester City?' Ian Wright questions the champions' immediate future as charges loom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is yet to confirm his own future at the club

Manchester City's start to the 2024/25 season hasn't quite gone to plan so far, with results on the pitch beginning to mirror the tense mood off it as they remain locked in a legal battle with the Premier League.

The Cityzens have been charged with breaking profit and sustainability rules on 115 occasions during their monumental rise to becoming a European powerhouse over the past decade.

Worries have naturally arisen regarding the ramifications a defeat in court could have which could lead to historic and unprecedented punishments for the reigning champions of England.

'Why would a top player join Manchester City?'

Ian Wright has questioned the immediate future of England's dominant domestic force

Pep Guardiola's side have suffered an unprecedented slump on the field in recent weeks, losing four games in a row for the first time under the Spaniard's leadership which has seen them slump five points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, is yet to confirm his future beyond the end of the season as speculation regarding a potential departure continues to grow in the mainstream media.

Pep Guardiola is yet to shed light on his long-term plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

This lack of commitment has drawn criticism from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who believes top players may be deterred from signing for the former European champions due to the uncertainty that surrounds the club.

Speaking on SkyBet's Stick to Football Podcast, Wright said: “Everything that’s going on with Manchester City – I’m not sure if he [Pep Guardiola] will stay, not sure what’s going on with the charges. Is it a place that, as a top player, I’m going to go to now? Knowing if Pep’s going to be there or what’s going to happen with the charges?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You’d probably wait until the summer. Zubimendi has been linked – why would he go there with all the uncertainty?”

City opted for a much quieter transfer window than usual over the summer, bringing in Savinho and Gundogan and finishing the transfer window with an overwhelmingly positive net spend.

Guardiola once again remained coy on his future when talking to Sky Sports recently, telling reporters: “I said many times and hopefully all of you don’t ask me anymore, I didn’t take a decision already.

“When I take it I will inform you, for sure, 100 percent. That is why there are no leaks.”