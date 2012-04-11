Wigan stun United and throw City lifeline

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini did not think so despite his side cutting the gap at the top to five points with a thumping 4-0 home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Carlos Tevez scored on his first start for City since September but with five matches remaining, including a meeting between the top two on April 30, Mancini is either playing mind games or is genuinely downbeat on his side's chances of glory.

"I don't believe it," Mancini told Sky when asked if the title race had been reopened.

"Manchester United is a fantastic team, they have fantastic spirit and I think they can win this title.

"It was about time [we shone]. For three or four games we didn't play well," added the Italian, whose side lost at Arsenal at the weekend to signal the premature dusting off of champagne bottles in the red half of Manchester.

United looked like they believed their 20th title was all wrapped up in a dreadful first-half display at Wigan and a surprisingly calm Ferguson pulled no punches after Shaun Maloney's strike had sent the hosts out of the drop zone.

"It was a disappointing night for us, we were really second to every ball in the first half," Ferguson said.

"The first half we were completely dominated. Wigan were the better team and deserved to win."

Wigan enjoyed a bright start and Ferguson looked worried, berating Wayne Rooney from the touchline on one occasion as United looked as lacklustre as they have all season.

Controversy struck when Victor Moses thought he had nodded Wigan ahead only for a linesman to harshly rule that Gary Caldwell had obstructed David de Gea.

Wigan were similarly stung by the officials at the weekend when Chelsea won thanks to two offside goals.

However, the hosts were not left to rue a decision this time after Maloney's superb curling effort early in the second half.

CLASSY CITY

An abject Rooney was substituted midway through the second half and United started to improve but the closest they came was a big shout for a penalty when Maynor Figueroa appeared to handle the ball.

Wigan held out and climbed up to 17th in the table, one place and two points above the drop zone, although fellow relegation candidates Queens Park Rangers won 3-0 at home to Swansea City to stop them reaching 16th.

City took an early lead through top scorer Sergio Aguero with a low shot to the bottom corner of the net and he doubled their tally after the break when he finished off Samir Nasri's pass.

Fellow Argentine Tevez scored soon after with a streaky effort.

Tevez had not begun a City match since refusing to warm up as a substitute at a Champions League match in September. A long stand-off and failed attempts to sell him ended in his apology and reintegration into the squad.

D