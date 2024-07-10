Euro 2024: Will Netherlands' travel disruption affect semi-final clash with England?

By
published

Netherlands were forced to change their travel plans on the way to Dortmund

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and Austria at Olympiastadion on June 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has insisted travel disruption won't impact his team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands’ preparation for their Euro 2024 semi-final against England was disrupted by travel issues on Monday. Ronald Koeman’s squad planned to travel to Dortmund by train but a blockage on the tracks left them seeking alternative arrangements.

Instead, they travelled by plane from Wolfsburg, arriving later than expected. That meant a scheduled press conference with Koeman and Nathan Ake had to be cancelled.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.