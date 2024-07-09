WATCH: Record set at Euro 2024 that commentator says may NEVER be broken

published

One of the best goals of Euro 2024 was also a record-breaking strike in the Spain vs France semi-final

Lamine Yamal of Spain
Lamine Yamal of Spain (Image credit: Alamy)

What were you doing in the summer you turned 17? We know for a fact you weren’t scoring world-class goals in the European Championship.

That’s because Spain starlet Lamine Yamal’s latest trick in his breakthrough tournament was to break the record for the youngest-ever goalscorer in the competition and set a mark that may never be broken. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.