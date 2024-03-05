‘Working with Gary Neville makes you think, ‘I’ve made it’: Eni Aluko on the Sky Sports pundit
Gary Neville is the gold standard of football punditry, according to one of his colleagues
Gary Neville is the best pundit in the country and someone who gives others the feeling of having “made it” when they work with him.
That's according to ex-Lioness Eni Aluko, who has told FourFourTwo she loves working with former Manchester United right-back. Aluko has branched into punditry work following retirement, working on ITV for the network's international coverage, joining Neville, who usually works on Sky Sports.
“Whenever I work with Gary Neville, I feel like I’ve made it,” Aluko said at the London Football Awards. “It’s that feeling of, ‘OK, this is it.’ He’s an incredibly intelligent man, he knows his football inside out.”
Neville publicly spoke out to defend Aluko in recent months, when former Football League coach Joey Barton attacked her on X (formerly Twitter). Aluko told FourFourTwo that she also appreciates that Neville has explored other shows aside from his work in the gantry and studio, becoming a behemoth of football media with his own podcast and other TV shows, along with appearances on BBC's Dragon's Den.
“I was a Manchester United fan growing up and so I watched Gary,” Aluko said. “So I get that feeling. I enjoy listening to him, he’s become a producer with the way he’s creating shows too – I think Stick to Football is brilliant.”
