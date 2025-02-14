Who is Olga Carmona? Everything you need to know

Defenders aren’t supposed to be best known for their goalscoring.

But two goals in the space of a week capitulated Olga Carmona from one of Spain’s lesser-known players to a genuine national hero. At the 2023 World Cup, left-back Carmona scored the winner in the closing stages of the semi-final against Sweden, sending the Spanish team to their first ever major tournament final.

A few days later that final against England was approaching the half hour mark at 0-0, when Carmona got forward down the left channel and arrowed a low shot in the corner of Mary Earps’ goal. It would prove the moment that would win Spain the World Cup. But how did Carmona arrive at that moment? Let’s take a look at her career so far...

Olga Carmona: Her career so far

Carmona has become a vital player in the Spanish team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carmona is from a sporting family as her elder brother Fran plays for Ourense CF in the Spanish third tier.

Although originally more dedicated towards tennis and swimming on advice from her parents, Carmona eventually chose football – inspired by watching her brothers play.

Carmona signed for Real Madrid in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

She would go onto sign for local club Sevilla. Her first season of regular senior football would come in 2016-17, with Carmona breaking into the team as a left-winger. She would go onto make 75 league appearances over the next three years.

2020 saw the formation of Real Madrid’s women’s side and they started a heavy recruitment drive to build a team capable of competing at the top of the league.

Carmona was one of their first signings, immediately installing herself as a regular starter in the Spanish capital, making 29 appearances and scoring five goals in her first season.

She has remained with Real ever since – the 2023-24 season seeing her often deployed further forward in a wing-back role. Carmona’s goal return was the best of her career so far, scoring six goals in 27 league fixtures.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would change Carmona’s career trajectory. Still only 23, she would play a key part in Spain’s run to glory.

Along with Ona Battle, the Spanish sides full-backs were crucial to covering a lot of ground and provided the team with attacking flair on both flanks. Carmona also captained the team, leading by example with the dramatic late winner in the 89th minute of the semi-final against Sweden.

When then coming up against European Championships England in the final, Carmona once again stood up to be counted. As well as scoring what proved to be the winner in the first half, she was outstanding defensively.

She bettered England right wing-back Lucy Bronze, a feat few have achieved in a high-profile game. Even when the Lionesses threw on Lauren James for the second-half, Carmona was still defensively resolute as Spain held firm to claim a first World Cup title, with the defender lifting the trophy.

Following the departure of controversial manager Jorge Vilda after the tournament, Carmona was appointed permanent captain in October 2023.

Despite her growing status as one of the biggest names in Spanish women’s football, Carmona’s status as first choice left-back at Real Madrid was challenged in January 25 by the arrival of Brazilian defender Yasmim.