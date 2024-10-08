Wow! Train like a pro this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, as Playermaker CityPlay receives heavy discount

With Amazon Big Deal Days currently running, the CityPlay smart soccer tracker by Playermaker is reduced as part of a major sale.

For just two days Amazon are slashing prices on a number of football products, meaning you'll have to move quickly if you want to secure a bargain - the sale ending at 23:59 on October 9. FourFourTwo are currently scouring Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing Amazon Prime Day picks to take advantage that we've hand-picked.

If you're after a deal that could transform your own form on the pitch, this could be for you. The Playermaker CityPlay tracker is currently reduced part of the Big Deal Days, a huge 21% off the original price tag.

The revolutionary device, developed by Manchester City, is able to give soccer players instant feedback after every game, breaking down stats and highlighting strengths and weaknesses. Regardless of your ability, the CityPlay will map out your entire game and pinpoint where you need to improve.

So if you feel you need an edge ahead of your next game or training session, take advantage of this deal before it is too late.

Playermaker CityPlay Playermaker Playermaker CityPlay: was $189 now $149 at Amazon US If you want to transform your game, CityPlay provides the data to train and improve like a professional footballer. The state of the art technology give instant feedback after every session or match, helping you hone your craft. At this price it may well be worth the investment.

As we wrote in our review of the Playermaker CityPlay: "All things considered, the app is a huge success. Seeing your weaknesses clearly, in an easy-to-read graph, and watching those improvements is a thrilling, oddly addictive experience.

"Technology plays a huge part in our lives already, helping us to improve our fitness, diets, organisation and even our love lives. It seems crazy not to use what we can to improve ourselves as footballers as well. CityPlay makes that as simple and as fun as possible."