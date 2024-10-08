Wow! Train like a pro this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, as Playermaker CityPlay receives heavy discount

Want to hone your skills like a MLS soccer player? Amazon are running a sale on the Playermaker CityPlay device, for just two days

Playermaker AI wearable football boot technology data tracker
(Image credit: Playermaker)

With Amazon Big Deal Days currently running, the CityPlay smart soccer tracker by Playermaker is reduced as part of a major sale.

For just two days Amazon are slashing prices on a number of football products, meaning you'll have to move quickly if you want to secure a bargain - the sale ending at 23:59 on October 9. FourFourTwo are currently scouring Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing Amazon Prime Day picks to take advantage that we've hand-picked.

Playermaker Playermaker CityPlay
Playermaker CityPlay
Playermaker Playermaker CityPlay: was $189 now $149 at Amazon US

If you want to transform your game, CityPlay provides the data to train and improve like a professional footballer. The state of the art technology give instant feedback after every session or match, helping you hone your craft. At this price it may well be worth the investment.

View Deal

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.