Xavi makes £50m-rated Everton midfielder Barcelona's 'top summer target': report

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly keen to add a dash of athleticism to his midfield options ahead of next season and has made Amadou Onana is his top summer target.

According to German outlet SportBild, the former Hamburg and Hoffenheim workhorse is now the 'top summer target' for Barcelona, with a £50 million bid expected in the coming months.

Onana, 22, has been one of the standout stars for a struggling Toffees side this season, adding guile and tenacity to the base Sean Dyche's midfield. The Senegalese ranks among the league's top performers when it comes to distance covered and duels won. He's also chipped in with three goals in 29 appearances in all competitions so far.

Everton have been something of a basket case this season; deducted six points at the time of writing over failure to adhere to the Premier League profitability and sustainability rules. Despite this, their stinginess in defence has see them operating just above the danger zone of late.

Barcelona's porous defence has been one of the primary reasons they've fallen behind in the La Liga title race this term, conceding almost twice as many league goals (34) as Real Madrid (18) so far this campaign.

Clearly, it is felt that adding extra steel to their midfield could help make them more competitive next term.

