Yaya Toure apologises for ‘inappropriate joke’ ahead of Soccer Aid charity game

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised for an “inappropriate joke” which resulted in him reportedly being dropped from this weekend’s Soccer Aid charity game.

A report claims the 37-year-old was asked to leave the team hotel after posting content on a group message chat which offended fellow squad members.

Toure has admitted his mistake and regrets the negative publicity which has deflected from Sunday’s fundraising game for children’s charity Unicef at Old Trafford.

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise.— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 5, 2020

“I would like to apologise to everyone involved in Soccer Aid for an inappropriate joke I deeply regret,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It was meant as a joke however I lacked thorough consideration for the feelings of other participants.

“That being said I deleted the jokes within minutes and I immediately apologised to all inside the group.

“We gather for a good cause and this deviates the focus of the game which is to bring everyone together to help children around the world.

Yaya Toure has regrets the negative publicity his “inappropriate joke” has has had on the charity match (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s sad to see an inappropriate joke I made attract the attention which should be fully devoted to the beauty of the charity game.

“Regardless of the circumstances, I want to take full responsibility. I am a grown man who should not be engaged in such jokes.

“I am very sorry for my mistake and I wish everyone all the best with Soccer Aid on Sunday in raising awareness and funds for important causes.”