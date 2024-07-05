Inside Arne Slot's first Liverpool press conference with the new boss coming across cool, calm, charismatic and more Paisley than Shankly

It was perhaps unsurprising that the very first question of the press conference made reference to Jurgen Klopp’s famed “I am the normal” one quote, and also underlined how Slot is stepping into the shadow of the larger-than-life German. “What he (Jurgen) did was more than normal,” proffered the Dutchman in a hat tip to his predecessor.



"They are big shoes to fill but you can look at it as inheriting a squad and a team which has a winning culture,” he added as he gave respect to the man he replaces and the foundations from which Klopp has left him. Comparisons will be inevitable in the opening weeks and months; Klopp left a huge impression on this storied football club after almost nine years in charge.



It's encouraging that Slot has embraced them rather than seeing them as an unwanted challenge or distraction. He will be his own man, but he also understands what has gone before him.

VIDEO Why Liverpool Wanted Arne Slot So Badly

Understated

Whereas Klopp was unveiled at Anfield alongside club chairman Tom Werner and then chief executive Ian Ayre, Slot’s first press conference as the Reds’ 21st permanent manager/head coach took place at the club’s AXA Training Centre in Kirkby and saw new sporting director Richard Hughes join him. The 45-year-old posed for photos outside and then took up his place inside the press conference room in Kirkby, where his coaching staff: assistant Spike Hulshoff and head of fitness Ruben Peeters, who joined him from Feyenoord, took up seats towards the back of the room.

In comparison to Klopp’s rather blockbuster first press conference, which saw over 150 journalists and media pack into Anfield’s Centenary Stand (now the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand), Arne Slot’s was very much understated with fewer than 50 journalists and media in attendance. Klopp’s unveiling saw the German stand alongside Ayre and Werner for a photo call on the Anfield pitch, something that wasn’t possible for Slot due to the Anfield pitch currently being relaid.



Of course, the setting for Slot’s press conference in comparison to Klopp’s is perhaps a perfect metaphor for what the Dutchman is inheriting compared to the German; Klopp stood with a half-built Main Stand behind him; Slot spoke at the club’s modern training ground that didn’t exist in 2015. Slot has strong foundations to build from.

Showing his character

Arne Slot making a point during his first press conference as Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Klopp, perhaps inadvertently, made a promise to win “one title in the next four years,” there were no such big statements or promises from Slot, who wore a tracksuit and very much gave the impression of ‘head coach’ rather than manager. In Jurgen, Liverpool had a manager who truly understood and resonated with the supporters and the local community.



Asked about how he will gain that understanding of the club and the city, Slot outlined his focus for now being on the playing field and improving players. "It always helps to get to know the city but I think, as a manager, it helps even more if you win most of your games,” he said.



The former Feyenoord boss fielded questions on his playing style, joking with The RedmenTV’s Chris Pajak when he asked about his ‘preferred’ formation being 4-2-3-1. “I would say we played 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord,” Slot said, before showing his charisma and adding: “I’m curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license - or analyse a bit better!”

There’s a lot of ‘freedom’ when we have the ball. But when we don’t have the ball there is not so much freedom. We want to be really aggressive and there’s only one way, and that’s everybody mostly keeps his position Arne Slot

Such humour wasn’t quite Klopp, but it did provide insight into Slot’s character and personality, which has been compared more to Klopp than Pep Guardiola - the latter perhaps being more his role model for his style of play. Slot spoke of “implementing a playing style which is similar (to Jurgen's) but a bit different.”



“Sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three (at the back),” he explained. “So there’s a lot of ‘freedom’ when we have the ball. But when we don’t have the ball there is not so much freedom. We want to be really aggressive and there’s only one way, and that’s everybody mostly keeps his position.”

Cards close to the chest

Slot spoke at the club’s modern training ground that didn’t exist in 2015 when Jurgen Klopp was unveiled - he has strong foundations to build from (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot set a very professional tone, refusing to entertain questions when asked about more confidential aspects such as contract talks for the trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and on Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo’s positions within the team.

I do have my opinion about where they [Alexander-Arnold and Gakpo] are going to play here. But if you don't mind I will speak to them and work with them first! Arne Slot

"I do have my opinion about where they are going to play here," he said. "But if you don't mind I will speak to them and work with them first!" Similarly, he kept his cards close to his chest on what was discussed with Klopp when the pair spoke on the phone:



“We spoke about many things, but I think it’s normal that the things we have spoken about stay between us.” Slot did, though, reveal that two more coaching staff are to be appointed, which is certainly needed after an exodus of staff following Klopp’s departure.

Can Slot be the new Paisley?

For supporters, there has been a hope that Slot might be the Bob Paisley to Bill Shankly – Paisley having inherited from Shankly the foundations from which to deliver unprecedented silverware. Slot is clearly comfortable and happy to focus on the coaching aspect of the job, fully embracing the opportunity ahead.



The transfer talk, which often irritated Klopp, can be saved for somebody else - and it was positive to see the club put Hughes alongside Slot for the unveiling. Slot was asked about being officially Liverpool’s first ‘head coach’ as opposed to a manager.



“For me it is not a change,” he said. “In Europe we work like this and I’ve worked at Feyenoord and my former clubs like this. “There are not many clubs in the world where one person decides everything.



It is a collaboration between many people. I don’t think there are many sporting directors who bring in players the manager or head coach doesn’t like and it is the other way around.”

I like to work with players and like to develop them but I like to win as well, and at this club there is an opportunity to win. Arne Slot

Again, he responded in a calm, delivered manner which oozed of a man at ease and not out of their comfort zone - which cannot be easy given this is his first job outside his native Netherlands and at a club of Liverpool's stature, with those huge shoes to fill.



In a quote which could well have been Paisley speaking about Shankly, Slot said: “The past has shown there is a possibility to win some trophies. I like to work with players and like to develop them but I like to win as well, and at this club there is an opportunity to win.”



And there is the crux of it. For Slot to become the Paisley to Klopp’s Shankly, all he has to do is win trophies... easier said than done! On face value so far, Slot seems more Paisley than Shankly, and that certainly wouldn't be a problem if history repeated at Anfield.

