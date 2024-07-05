Inside Arne Slot's first Liverpool press conference with the new boss coming across cool, calm, charismatic and more Paisley than Shankly

It wasn’t quite the fanfare of Jurgen Klopp's 2015 unveiling, but Arne Slot’s first press conference offered plenty of insight into his character

Arne Slot new head coach of Liverpool and Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during their first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England
Arne Slot with Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during Slot's first press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was perhaps unsurprising that the very first question of the press conference made reference to Jurgen Klopp’s famed “I am the normal” one quote, and also underlined how Slot is stepping into the shadow of the larger-than-life German. “What he (Jurgen) did was more than normal,” proffered the Dutchman in a hat tip to his predecessor.

"They are big shoes to fill but you can look at it as inheriting a squad and a team which has a winning culture,” he added as he gave respect to the man he replaces and the foundations from which Klopp has left him. Comparisons will be inevitable in the opening weeks and months; Klopp left a huge impression on this storied football club after almost nine years in charge.

It's encouraging that Slot has embraced them rather than seeing them as an unwanted challenge or distraction. He will be his own man, but he also understands what has gone before him.

