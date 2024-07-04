Liverpool tipped to OBLITERATE their transfer record for Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool have been tipped to secure a mammoth deal that could shatter their current transfer record.

Arne Slot's men are yet to welcome any new bodies to Anfield this summer after it was announced the former Feyenoord boss would replace Jurgen Klopp. Slot spent three years with the Dutch giants winning the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup.

The future of Mohamed Salah continues to hang in the balance too given his reported interest from the Middle East. Multiple Saudi Pro League sides would like to talk to the 32-year-old representatives but as such nothing has been confirmed.

WATCH | Why Jurgen Klopp Is Leaving Liverpool

Dietmar Hamann, a former midfielder for the Reds, believes that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli and Georgia is the perfect successor for Salah and Liverpool should do all they can to bring him to the club.

“I like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, I like him a lot,” began Hamann. “I read an interview and his dad said that they need to find a solution regarding his future this summer. Everything indicates that he will be leaving Napoli and that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been touted for a top move (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a great story because nobody heard of him two or three years ago. He turned up at Napoli and wins a Scudetto playing some absolutely brilliant football in a breath-taking season for the club.

“He’s been on an upward curve for the last few years. He was magnificent at this tournament (Euro 2024). I loved seeing him on the same field with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who is his idol. He gave him a hug and they had a nice exchange after the game.

Dietmar Hamann reckons Liverpool should sign 'Kvaradona' (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

“I think I saw a photo of Ronaldo opening a football school in Georgia, and he’s in it as a young kid. He’s a guy who makes people go to the ground. He’s a player that people will pay money to watch. When you walk to a ground on a Saturday, it’s players like him that people talk about; that people want to see. He gets bums off seats."

TeamTALK has confirmed that Kvaratskhelia's representatives would like to see him leave Serie A this summer, with Anfield touted as a possible destination. A fee in the region of £120m would be all it takes for Liverpool to buy him.

