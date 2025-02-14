Who is Lauren Hemp? Everything you need to know

Lauren Hemp has also signed a new deal with City (Tim Goode/PA)

Few England players have had as much impact on the Lionesses’ side over recent years as Lauren Hemp.

A talented forward, capable of playing on either wing or centrally, Hemp is a key player for both her country and her club – Manchester City.

Let’s take a look at her career so far…

Lauren Hemp: Her career so far

Hemp is a key player at Manchester City

Hemp, who is number 21 on FourFourTwo's list of best current players, first got her opportunity of academy football at hometown club Norwich City, before making the move to Bristol City at the age of just 16.

The precocious high-flyer has never looked back since. Her senior debut for the Vixens brought with it a goal against Watford, in a 4-1 win.

Hemp celebrates scoring for Manchester City

By the 2017-18 season her talent was starting to attract the interest of bigger clubs.

Nine goals – including a stunning Goal of the Season contender against Arsenal – put her name firmly on the map. Hemp won the PFA Young Women’s Player of the Year in April 2018 and a month later signed for Manchester City.

Quickly a regular starter for City, the forward then made her senior Lionesses debut for England in late 2019, during a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Hemp had already made her presence felt on the international scene, helping the Lionesses’ Under-20s to a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup. A year before, she had captained the Under-17s side at the Euros, where she was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Her first goals for the senior team would follow, Hemp hitting four in the 20-0 win over Latvia.

Hemp's form continued, including a good performance in England's 2-1 win over the USA in 2021.

Sarina Wiegman said after the win: “We wanted to give her freedom to play and have some very simple tasks.

“She really took that and really understood what we were talking about. I think she really enjoyed herself, and so did we.”

That is Hemp in a nutshell. A player who remembers her responsibilities for the team, but also plays with an individual flair and style few can replicate.

Called up for both the Olympics and the Euros on home soil the following summer, Hemp would become vital to Wiegman’s plans for the national team.

England would win a first major tournament, with Hemp starting every single game as part of a front three with Beth Mead and Ellen White – her corner leading to Chloe Kelly’s winner against Germany in the final at Wembley.

A year later, Wiegman would again have Hemp central to her plans. With the Dutch coach switching to a 3-4-1-2 during the tournament, Hemp was moved to a centre forward role, combining brilliantly with Alessia Russo.

She would repay Wiegman’s faith with three goals at the finals, including a brilliant strike against Australia in the semi-final. Although it wouldn't end in another major tournament medal - with England beaten in the final - Hemp cemented her reputation as one of the best forwards on the planet.