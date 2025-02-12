Who is Alex Greenwood? Everything you need to know

When England lost captain Leah Williamson to an ACL injury only months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Sarina Wiegman faced something of a defensive crisis.

With Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright also facing fitness issues going into the tournament, the Lionesses ability to keep it tight at the back was under threat.

Step forward Alex Greenwood, who would play every minute during England’s run to final and emerge as one of the standout players of the tournament. But who is the Lionesses and Manchester City defender?

Alex Greenwood: Her career so far

Alex Greenwood is Manchester City's captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely considered one of the best defenders in the women’s game, Greenwood can play both at left-back or centre-back, primarily featuring in the latter role over recent years.

Born in Bootle, Greenwood was something of a child prodigy, signing to local club Everton’s Centre of Excellence at the age of just eight. After signing a pro contract, Greenwood made her senior debut at the age of just 16, in a Champions League tie with KI Klaksvík Kvinnur back in 2010.

Alex Greenwood is lauded as one of England's best-ever defenders

However, it took another two years before Greenwood was properly given the opportunity of a regular starting place - after left-back Rachel Unit joined Birmingham.

The defender quickly installed herself as a key part of the Toffees defence, but relegation from the WSL in 2014 meant she was forced to leave her hometown club.

Greenwood spent one season at Notts County, before spending two years in the red half of Merseyside with Liverpool, whilst simultaneously becoming an England squad regular.

She was the youngest member of the Lionesses side that finished third in the 2015 World Cup, playing in the bronze medal match win over Germany.

Surprisingly released by Liverpool in 2018, Greenwood was the perfect big-name signing for the newly re-formed Manchester United women’s team ahead of their 2018-19 Championship campaign.

The Red Devils duly stormed the second-tier, winning the title and promotion to the WSL by winning 18 out of 20 league games. Greenwood, who is number 15 on FourFourTwo's best current players list, captained the side and scored four goals along the way.

But after just one season with United, Greenwood was on the move again, joining French giants Lyon.

In her only season with the club, the England defender won the quadruple but was in and out of the side, making just one Champions League appearance all year, in the closing stages of the final as a substitute.

Greenwood poses during an official 2019 World Cup photoshoot (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A return to England would follow in 2020, as Greenwood signed for Manchester City – completing the rare honour of playing for both Merseyside and Manchester clubs.

In the four seasons since, Greenwood has been named WSL Team of the Year on three occasions. She would become club captain in 2024, succeeding England legend Steph Houghton after her retirement.

Although she was mainly used as a squad player in England’s successful Euro 2022 campaign, Greenwood became a key player for Sarina Wiegman a year later in the World Cup in Australia.

Playing on the left of a back-three alongside Jess Carter and Millie Bright, Greenwood produced a series of outstanding defensive performances – and was later selected by both the BBC and The Mirror in their respective Team of the Tournaments.

Although England fell short of winning a first World Cup, following a narrow defeat in the final to Spain, Greenwood will be looking to play another big role for the Lionesses when they aim to defend their European Championship crown this year.