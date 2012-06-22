Ashley Young: Beat your man with this plan

THE DRILL

The attacker and the server exchange two passes. As the server receives the return pass they hold up one of three coloured cones. The attacker identifies the colour of the cone, spins and sprints around the corresponding pole. As the attacker comes back into play the server passes the ball in to feet and the defender comes out to close down the attacker. The attacker has to beat the defender and dribble the ball into one of the end zones.



ASHLEY'S TIP

"The drill is about your brain being switched on straightaway to react to the colour of the cone, getting around the pole and getting your head up to receive the ball. When the defender is coming at you quickly you've got to be aggressive, on the front foot and running at pace. Then it's about being able to manipulate the ball to get past them."



