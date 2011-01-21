Medicine ball chest press
By Ben Welch
Want to be a football powerhouse? No problem. defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville have just the exercise for you
Defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville demonstrate the medicine ball chest press - an exercise designed to give you a strapping chest for the rigours of battle.
You will need:
Medicine ball
Muscles worked:
Chest (pectoral muscles)
Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)
What to do:
2-3 sets
8-10 reps
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Also see:
Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC
Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC
Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC
Inverse row with Portsmouth FC
Split squats with Portsmouth FC
Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC
Single leg squats with Portsmouth FC
Back squat with Portsmouth FC
SIngle arm cord press with Portsmouth FC
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.