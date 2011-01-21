Trending

Medicine ball chest press

By

Want to be a football powerhouse? No problem. defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville have just the exercise for you

Defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville demonstrate the medicine ball chest press - an exercise designed to give you a strapping chest for the rigours of battle.
 

You will need:

Medicine ball


Muscles worked:

Chest (pectoral muscles)

Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)


What to do:

2-3 sets

8-10 reps

2-3 times per week


Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.

