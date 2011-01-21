Defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and England conditioning coach Chris Neville demonstrate the medicine ball chest press - an exercise designed to give you a strapping chest for the rigours of battle.



You will need:

Medicine ball



Muscles worked:

Chest (pectoral muscles)

Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)



What to do:

2-3 sets

8-10 reps

2-3 times per week



