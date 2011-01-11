Single arm cord press
By Ben Welch
Load up your guns and dominate opponents with a power workout courtesy of defender Ibrahima Sonko and England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville
Defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville show you how the single arm cord press will help you palm off the opposition.
You will need:Stretch cord
Muscles worked:
Chest (pectoral muscles)
Front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids)
What to do:
2-3 sets per session
8-10 reps
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Also see:
Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC
Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC
Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC
Inverse row with Portsmouth FC
Split squats with Portsmouth FC
Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC
Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC
Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC
Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC
Back squat with Portsmouth FC
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.