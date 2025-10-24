Eddie Howe issues classy response to Liverpool boss Arne Slot's not-so-subtle Newcastle United dig

Liverpool are dealing with the fallout of another potential Alexander Isak fitness setback after the striker was substituted at half-time in midweek.

The Reds ended their four-game losing run with an emphatic victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, but it came at a price as Isak was brought off at the break with a groin problem.

It is the latest in a string of problems befalling the Merseyside club, who are struggling to replicate their Premier League-winning form of last term.

Eddie Howe responds to Arne Slot's Newcastle jibe

Alexander Isak's fitness is an ongoing issue for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after the match, Slot intimated that Isak's fitness issues were still linked to the transfer saga which dominated the summer window.

“That is a pity but, I said many times, it's such a difficult balance to find with a player like this who missed three months. Many people wanted me to play him more and we had to find the balance and, unfortunately, today that balance didn't work out for us perfectly.

"But let's hope for the best. When he came to the club, he had hardly trained. So you cannot compare, maybe a player who hasn't trained or played in pre-season at a smaller club than if you go to Liverpool," Slot said.

Isak did not train with Newcastle for an extended period after refusing to go on the club's pre-season tour of the Far East.

As a result, since the Swede's deadline day transfer, he hasn't been able to find a goalscoring groove at Anfield.

Asked about Slot's comments on Friday morning, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe offered a brief response.

"I don’t think that’s wise for me to get involved in that. Alex is no longer at this football club."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems Howe has chosen to take the high road with regard to Slot's comments.

Whether the Liverpool manager meant for his 'smaller club' remark to sting or not, Howe has side-stepped the potential media storm that could have ensued if he responded in kind.