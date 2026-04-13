Who are the female coaches to have taken charge of men's football teams?
Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta is not the first female head coach in the men's game
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Bundesliga side Union Berlin have made history after appointing Marie-Louise Eta as their new head coach.
They are the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to have a female head coach, with Eta taking the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.
She had previously been the club’s assistant, also making history as the first female to hold that role across Europe’s top five leagues.
England manager Sarina Wiegman said of the appointment: "It's great. She's a trailblazer and I think this was a matter of time anyway.
"Congratulations to her and Berlin. It's exciting. It shows that again football is moving up.