‘We’ve been out and done some sightseeing. At the start we’d take the tourist bus to have a look around’ Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi reveals how he’s settling into life on the south coast
Features
By Isaac Stacey Stronge Contributions from Tom Williams published
Junior Kroupi swapped Lorient for Bournemouth in 2025
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Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi said he’s “really enjoying” life on the south coast.
The 19-year-old moved to the Cherries last year from Ligue 1 side Lorient, and it’s fair to say he’s made an impression on the Premier League.
Closing in on double figures for Premier League goals this season, he’s been one of the division’s in-form forwards this term.