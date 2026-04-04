‘We’ve been out and done some sightseeing. At the start we’d take the tourist bus to have a look around’ Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi reveals how he’s settling into life on the south coast

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Junior Kroupi swapped Lorient for Bournemouth in 2025

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi
Junior Kroupi used open-top buses to get acquainted with Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi said he’s “really enjoying” life on the south coast.

The 19-year-old moved to the Cherries last year from Ligue 1 side Lorient, and it’s fair to say he’s made an impression on the Premier League.

Closing in on double figures for Premier League goals this season, he’s been one of the division’s in-form forwards this term.