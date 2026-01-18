‘I snuck Bobby Robson out of hospital in a wheelchair for fish cakes and a bottle of champagne’ John Carver's heartwarming Sir Bobby story
Carver was assistant to the former England boss at Newcastle United
John Carver’s 20-year coaching career has seen him take up senior positions at some of England’s most famous clubs and also managed in the MLS and across Europe, but few figures have shaped his life like Sir Bobby Robson.
The former England and Newcastle United boss was more than just a colleague for Carver, but a mentor, a friend and someone he will never forget.
While it was another former Magpies boss in Ruud Gullit who handed him his coaching big break at St James’ Park, he insists Robson was his biggest influence.
Carver on his relationship with Sir Bobby
“Without a shadow of a doubt,” Carver tells FourFourTwo. “I loved that man and still think of him every day.
“When he first arrived at Newcastle, both Steve Clarke and I thought we’d be out of the door because he brought in Mick Wadsworth as his right-hand man. I can remember, initially, Sir Bobby got me working on scouting reports across Europe.
“He sent me to Bulgaria ahead of a game against Levski Sofia and must have been impressed with the report I compiled, because ahead of the tie he asked me to give the presentation to the team – probably because he didn’t want to pronounce all those Bulgarian names! [Laughs]
“After that, Gary Speed came up to me and said it was so good I should do a presentation every game. That was the start of a great friendship, too.”
This friendship soon blossomed as the pair enjoyed some wonderful years together.
“I could probably write a whole book about our memories,” Carver continues. “I still recall his words when he made me his assistant: “Son, I’ve had hundreds applying for the job, but I want to give you the chance. It was one of the best days of my life.
“My favourite story was after he left Newcastle and was in hospital having cancer treatment.
“One day, he told me he really missed the fish and chips he used to have at the hotel on the banks of the Tyne where we’d have pre-match meals.
“So we hatched a plan – I nicked a wheelchair, waited until all the doctors and nurses were off the ward, threw a blanket over Bob and whisked him down to the car park. It was like a scene from a Carry On film. When we reached the hotel, he decided to have the fish cakes because they’d been named after him.
“He also ordered a bottle of champagne to wash them down. We had a great afternoon reminiscing about the good old days and when I returned him to hospital, the staff saw the funny side.”
