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How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG for FREE: Live stream details for HUGE second-leg of Champions League semi-final

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Will we see a repeat of the nine-goal thriller in Paris?

Paris Saint-Germain&#039;s Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his team fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Image credit: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)